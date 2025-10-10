A few weeks ago, Charlie Kirk was elevated to “the man of steel” whose “extremely healthy” little neck bones stopped a .30-06 bullet.

used to shoot and kill deer, moose, elk and bison and creating exit neck wounds from 200 yards, looking like this:

I covered this in detail in my article

I found it very fascinating that this bullshit story triggered the so-called dissident influencer Alex Jones so much that, for a moment, he forgot his highly compromised elite-controlled situation and behaved like he still is the true dissident he once was.

He couldn’t contain himself and spoke the truth, no matter what:

“This is retarded, people,” he [Alex Jones] continued. “I shot a buffalo with a .308. That’s weaker than a .30-06 but a similar round. The bullet went through a full buffalo… We’re being lied to. This is a cover-up.”

Embarrassingly, but very telling about the situation of all big so-called dissident influencers who seemingly investigate and challenge the elite establishment, his short-lived rebellion and desperate lunge for long-lost freedom of speech was brutally reigned in by the elite powers that control him. Only hours later, he was forced to retract it:

Jones said that Kolvet’s explanation “made perfect sense” to him. He added that high-velocity rounds like a .30-06 can bounce off bone, fragment, and change direction, which he had personally seen when hunting.

Rarely do we see how big dissident influencers are directly reigned in by the elites. Almost always, it is done in the shadows. Often, they are “controlled” without even noticing it.

Yesterday, I read this article by

in which he enthuses about dissident pop star Candace Owens

possibly the most attractive dissident that ever lived. And a loyal hero too. Hayle does verbal somersaults to express his admiration:

Charlie Kirk’s grieving friend Candace Owens has been doing the job of the FBI recently. While Kash Patel has his hands full covering up the Epstein list and faking text messages from Tyler Robinson, Owens has been doing real investigation. I might not be aligned with Owens politically, but I must say, she is showing herself to be a true friend and a brave one. She could easily be Mossad’s next target. Owens has publicly stated that she has activated her “dead man’s switch” containing texts, emails, videos, and legal documents if she suddenly dies. She says this information will show exactly who has been making her life hell over the past couple of years by threatening to bankrupt her and her family. This evidence has been shared with her most trusted confidants as an insurance policy.

Call me an old cynic fart all day long for not buying this dissident fairy tale bullshit that breaks everybody’s heart, if you want. I don’t care.

Honestly, it actually hurts me to rubbish this beautiful lady and this beautiful story. I so want to believe that she, too, is now going after the bad Zionists. After all, I am convinced the Zionists are evil. So this is good, right?

And we also hear that Elon Musk sponsored Mr No-Nonsense Captain America Tucker Carlson also hates the Zionists now.

Yes !!!!!! Finally, the Zionist narrative is crumbling. Let’s all get behind these brave, life-risking dissident hero influencers.

Fortunately, Substack still provides tiny little dark spaces for people like the

who cruelly does exactly that: Pouring doubt like ice-cold water on our hot anti-Zionist heroes by doing some deep digging.

I am not taking everything at face value that the slayer cobbles together, because paranoia and confirmation bias can create the most amazing connections if you are obsessed with finding some, but I do take it as a valuable reminder not to let my guard down.

In this regard, I side with

, who recently reminded us

on how to deal with the immense media noise and deceptions out there:

“my mind is sovereign territory. this is the declaration of its borders.” “i will not trust a conclusion i have not tried to break. an unexamined belief is a vulnerability.” “we don’t win by calling out the noise. we win by making the signal so strong the noise becomes irrelevant.”

In contrast to Owens, Carlson and other super-dissidents’ current anti-Israel noise, Hopium Slayer tells a different story and connects all these big alternative, conservative media personalities, including Tucker Carlson, with Israel.

It got a little quiet lately on topics like the good old-fashioned “limited hang-out”, “controlled opposition”, or whatever the latest buzzwords are that try to call out the fact that almost all media is completely controlled by the elites.

Remembering this, the logical conclusion is to question everyone “who made it” because someone allowed them to make it.

Some of them might not even realise that someone actually deliberately allows them to do genuine-looking dissident talk and research.

The Ego is a powerful, deceptive entity and not many people have the interest or time to thoroughly examine their own, especially when they are extremely busy getting famous.

They might genuinely believe they have millions of followers because they are simply so good, honest and totally grassroots. It never crosses their minds that they have been chosen - and good looks help - by the elites to be the next “dissident catchers.”

Dissident Catchers

The best control of the opposition happens when the opposition doesn’t even know that they are controlled. And when they are genuinely genuine.

When they genuinely believe in their own outstanding integrity and revolutionary dissident potential. Because many true dissident followers smell a fake rat from miles away.

Most people, and especially the influencers themselves, have no clue that controlling and managing the opposition is often done without the awareness or collusion of the controlled personality.

Therefore, I am highly cynical and suspicious these days about everyone who makes it.

Those who make it have big Egos, and while they have some genuine dissident bones in their influencer body, even Owens and Carlson, they also have a genuine Ego that thinks of themselves and their careers a lot, and that whispers to them that they can combine both. And that’s when the trap of the controllers shuts close.

So why would the elites allow genuine dissident influencers to rise who criticise and expose them openly, as Candace does currently?

Why would the Zionist superpowers let Owens and Carlson talk anti-Zionist talk to millions of anti-Zionist inclined people and wind them up?

They could shut them down or shut them up with one phone call if they wanted, as they did with Alex Jones.

They let them talk because these influencers, willingly or unwillingly, will catch, harness and bundle up the free-floating dissident energy for them. Once bundled up and attached and farmed out to their favourite genuine dissident anti-elitist, the elites can then manipulate, redirect or defuse this dangerous dissident whole package of say two million followers of Candace Owens by simply starting to manipulate, redirect and defuse her.

Look what happened to all these angry, dissident anti-mRNA rebels that were collected by Dr. Robert Malone?

They are sitting by the warm fire now and being soothed by beautiful farm-steading stories and “insider” knowledge from Washington, who assures them that he will make sure the government and big pharma are under his control. Malone was cheaply bought, absorbed and neutralised by the elites for a bit of money and a kind of important-looking job that cuddles his big ego. Easy.

Same story with Dr McCullough’s flock, The Vigilant Foxe’s flock, Jeff Childers’ sheep and several other former big “dissident influencers.”

Let’s explore these dynamics in more detail.

Dissident mindsets have exploded amongst the world’s populations since COVID. Hundreds of millions of former happy fat consumerist compliant democracy believers have been rudely woken up from their slumber by the COVID insanity, all of them suddenly thinking: What the fuck?

I know.

I am one of those lazy, fat democratic cats startled into panic by the sudden totalitarian COVID show.

Since then, the elites have been in a constant quest and scramble to calm and capture this heavily spooked army of mum-and-dad dissidents.

The first wave of nervous new dissidents was captured by the above candidates who ultimately herded them back to the biggest dissident catcher of them all: Donald Trump.

Donald masterfully managed the insane trick to make the dissidents believe he was one of them.

A fucking billionaire saving the people and America.

I still can’t get over so much stupidity and probably never will.

He also made those victim-feeling down trodden Middle America dimwits believe that he was a victim too, because the bad, bad Democrats were picking on poor Donald.

Why can’t Americans understand that idiotic, woke, and communist Democrats trying to eliminate Donald Trump doesn’t mean that Donald Trump is any better than them?

Honestly, why are you so stupid, Americans?

I mean, other populations are almost equally stupid, but America still wins.

How can millions of people not see that everything this man did throughout his life was selfish, elitist, narcissistic, often criminal, greedy and striving for more and more power.

The stupidity of people, guided by irrational hope, is simply boundless.

Yet, on the positive flipside, it was only a matter of time until the smarter part of those misled by Trump finally realised what happened to them.

So now, triggered by the Epstein scandal, the awakening to the Zionist power and the Charlie Kirk assassination, the dissident energy keeps growing again.

Before, it was against Big Pharma and the deep state and the woke communist Democrats, and elitist Trump used it to divide and conquer for the elites. Now the dissident revolutionary energy flares up against the Zionists and even Trump himself.

So what will they do?

Let genuine-looking influencers catch them and bundle them up for them again, of course.

Because this constantly growing, unorganised, wild, spontaneous and therefore unpredictable grassroots dissident energy is very dangerous for the elites.

This is the stuff that can ignite uncontrollable, spontaneous grassroots revolutionary actions from seemingly nowhere.

If the times are ripe for social change, all it sometimes needs is a black woman not giving her bus seat to a white guy and getting arrested over it. Just one spark and the free-floating dissident gasoline in the air ignites.

So the elites want to bottle up that free-floating dissident energy in several big “influencer tanks”.

Following a charismatic influencer is basically handing over our energy to them and farming out the revolution to a “leader”. This dissident, rebellious, angry energy is very difficult to hold for many, so it relaxes us when we falsely believe that this important, influential person is now doing it for us. We are off the hook and can go back to watching TV and eating chips.

Candace and Tucker will fix it for us.

Only that they never will.

As we know, power corrupts.

The influencer power will always blow up the (maybe) originally genuine and humble dissident ego who speaks out against the elites and gains traction. It is just a matter of time, numbers and attention increase.

The elites know that and bide their time. That’s why they let them challenge them and call them out. It has to feel authentic to work.

The elites want them to rise and gain followers because only when they make it can they then be manipulated by the elites.

If you have no money, status or reputation to lose, you are unassailable. There is no leverage if you are a nobody.

Only a “somebody” can lose everything they have.

Only then can they be either seduced and bought to join the elites, aka Dr. Malone, or threatened (aka Alex Jones) or destroyed if they don’t budge (aka maybe Charlie Kirk). To take something away from people, they first have to have something.

It is very basic and obvious:

As long as the social media platforms are firmly owned by the elites, it is a childish illusion that any influencer who made it will ever be independent and anti-elites.

These influencers can never be trusted.

That’s how all influencers, genuine or not, willingly or not, will always help the elites to keep the status quo of power. No revolution will ever come from influencers. To the contrary. They bind and disperse the dissident energy.

All revolutions come from free-floating grassroots energies that ignite.

That’s why they let even genuine anti-elite influencers flourish and rise, despite them initially exposing and opposing the elites. They even choose and secretly promote them if they identify a charismatic one. Of course, they do that with left and right influencers and across various social dividing lines.

They put up influencers to capture abortionists and anti-abortionists.

Whenever there is political or social dissent energy, they promote someone suitable through the social media channels to capture and control this energy.

It’s better to know your enemy and have them bundled up with, say, a few dozen significant influencers rather than being out in the wild and unaccounted for.

Almost all of them will eventually sell out to the elites in order to keep their income, status, fame and power. That’s just human nature.

And those few ones that don’t will be eliminated if they don’t play ball. Some will be just ruined and cancelled. Others will be killed if that is the only option.

Maybe Charlie Kirk was one of them who didn’t play ball anymore.

Maybe Charlie Kirk really did wake up to that whole scenario and fully realised that they used him to capture the dissident, angry, white young men and manipulated him to hand them over to elitist Trump.

Maybe he realised, as suggested by the Hopium Slayer above, that his wife Erika was a planted Israel asset.

Maybe he woke up to the colossal betrayal and manipulation game that they played for all his adult life.

Let’s not forget, he was just a talented, genuine kid when he started out, and they promoted him and captured him while he thought he was doing some meaningful work.

And maybe he was about to expose all this because he couldn’t bear the pain of the cognitive dissonance any longer and was about to blow the lid off this.

The solution?

People need to get aware of these dynamics and stay grassroots and learn to carry and hold this sometimes uncomfortable dissident energy for a long time and resist the temptation to farm it out to an influencer or a movement.

This holding of the dissident energy is relatively easy if we understand and trust the divine, intelligent and always harmonising universal Logos.

We don’t need to do anything with this dissident energy or even think about what to do with it.

We especially need to understand that this energy is often used by agitators to make us act prematurely, violently and urgently for all the wrong reasons.

The harmonising divine correction is never violent. But non-violence doesn’t mean weak or compliant. It is our inner “I do not comply with bullshit” attitude that matters most.

When the time comes, each of us will get our own calling and be told what to do by our inner guide and conviction, not some outer political leader.

Dissidents recognise, call out and resist abuse of power.

That is their only purpose.

Dissidents don’t create alternative power structures, movements or solutions.

Positive change is complex and universal and can’t be forced. It can only be recognised and supported when it happens.

That’s all we need to do.

Just hold this dissident energy until it builds up enough on a social level to cause positive change, and then do what feels right and is called upon.

Trust the divine universal Logos.

To support my work, please either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) paid subscription below

Share

Leave a comment