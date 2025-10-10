Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn Hindley's avatar
Kathryn Hindley
1d

And maybe, just maybe, Charlie Kirk was a *creation* from the start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LoveIsCourage's avatar
LoveIsCourage
1dEdited

Great post and much appreciated! I gather you have concluded that Alex Jones has been on a leash since the lawfare show trials?? The walk back on the bullet does suggest that…

You also seem conclusive about Robert Malone. I just don’t know having not followed him much for quite a while and only heard much aggrieved complaints as though his treachery was a done deal.

Anyhow fog of war is probably going to go over the moon with AI, and soon. Reminds me of the words over the entrance to the temple at Delphi:

Know thyself

All things in moderation.

Surety is death.

I had heard the first two lines referenced countless times only recently encountered the third.

Thanks 🙏 again I’m with you on all those helpful suggestions

Chill 💗unless forced otherwise

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture