Of course we live in one world. Only I see it as it is, while you don’t. You see yourself in the world, while I see the world in myself. Nisargadatta Maharaj

Nisargadatta Maharaj, one of the wisest men who ever lived that we know about, never wrote a book.

All his teachings are recordings from his conversations with the philosophical and spiritual seekers who visited him in his hot, humble, and small flat in the backstreets of Mumbai, where he was available to everyone, for a few hours every morning and evening, every day, and without charge, of course.

For decades.

Why?

Q: What is the motive? Why does the Guru take so much trouble? M: Sorrow and the ending of sorrow. He sees people suffering in their dreams and he wants them to wake up. Love is intolerant of pain and suffering.

That’s why he was available every day for everyone ready to ask the right questions and listen to the right answers.

He suffered with the whole world, as great mystics always do.

And he still is.

Available, that is.

His wisdom and love did not originate or depend on his particular body and mind.

It is a universal, timeless wisdom from a space beyond and prior to any particular body/mind manifestation. He was fully aware of that, of course, and often mentioned this as a fact.

When he talked about “himself”, using “me” or “I”, it never referred to the body-mind of a random 12th child of a poor farmer from India with a particular name and personality. He had long left behind the idea that this specific finite manifestation had anything to do with his infinite true nature.

Yet, his particular body/mind had still to be used by him to communicate with us because we are still identified with similar body/minds, and we have not realised our true nature.

If we had, communication would be unnecessary as we would be one with him. It is only the illusory idea of separation in individual body-minds that requires verbal communication.

But, he always referred only to the Absolute when he talked about “himself”, in which he freely and permanently dwelled and which is woven invisibly into every sentence he speaks.

That’s why he is still 100% available to anyone opening up to him. If his words are spoken by a person or read in a book makes no difference.

It is only the hearing and contemplating that matter.

The openness to hear and the willingness to trust them will get us started, at least for some time and as a working theory, a hypothesis to contemplate and test within ourselves until we realise the same thing within ourselves.

Then we know, and no trust or faith is required anymore.

Trust and faith are just spiritual means to get us started to ultimately find our own truth. Many religions have turned faith into an end goal because they don’t want people to find their own truth about God. It would make religions obsolete.

Nisargadatta doesn’t ask you to believe him blindly.

He is quite scientific in that he only asks you to consider his words and then test them within yourself based on your own experience.

This is not a spirituality of faith. It is a spirituality of understanding, of realisation.

Both paths, faith and self-realisation, are valid and end up at the same divine destination.

Faith in a divine object, be it a specific God, saint, symbol, nature or ritual, ultimately leads to the full understanding, the full realisation of our true nature as equal to what we put our faith in. The deep realisation that if God is everything, we must be God and God must be us.

The path of full understanding climbs the same mountain from the other side, and starts with the full realisation of our true nature, through inquisitive self-realisation, which ultimately is the full realisation of God. This leads to faith, with faith being the absolute deep knowing that All is God, All is Good, and All is Love.

But “believing” in something is never the destination. It is a great motivator that gets us started. But only “knowing” will give us the ultimate permanent peace, the coming home we so deeply desire.

So why should we trust Nisargadatta Maharaj?

Unlike many other holy scriptures and spiritual manuscripts, the words of Nisargadatta Maharaj have been directly recorded verbatim, and perfectly translated into English by another fully realised saint (Maurice Frydman) without any significant alterations, additions or subtractions by men.

It is therefore one of the very few pure spiritual scripts we have that is coming directly from an unaltered divine source we can truly trust and that hasn’t been used and abused by evil forces to further their worldly desires for power and greed.

The absence of any noticeable ego traits in how Nisargadatta conducted his daily business, his humble life dedicated to mitigating suffering for anyone asking for his help, also creates trust, although we have to be careful in making any conclusions about enlightened people based on the visible behaviour of the character that represents them in the manifested world. Nisargadatta himself warns of that mistake often made by spiritual seekers and so-called spiritual experts alike.

There is no way for an unenlightened seeker to judge or assess an enlightened master, especially when based on a certain behaviour of his character.

The following conversation makes this very clear and gives you some clues on how to choose a spiritual teacher (Guru), and it also can help you distinguish between false gurus who are often holier than holy and on their “best behaviour” until they feel unobserved.

This often stands in stark contrast to true, natural, and real spiritual gurus and true saints and mystics, who do not seem to care much about societal norms, religious expectations and “good behaviour” and frequently offend the pious and powerful organised false religious institutions.

Q: Must I not examine the teacher before I put myself entirely into his hands? M: By all means examine! But what can you find out? Only as he appears to you on your own level. Q: I shall watch whether he is consistent, whether there is harmony between his life and his teaching. M: You may find plenty of disharmony -- so what? It proves nothing. Only motives matter. How will you know his motives? Q: I should at least expect him to be a man of self-control who lives a righteous life. M: Such you will find many -- and of no use to you. A Guru can show the way back home, to your real self. What has this to do with the character, or temperament of the person he appears to be? Does he not clearly tell you that he is not the person? The only way you can judge is by the change in yourself when you are in his company. If you feel more at peace and happy, if you understand yourself with more than usual clarity and depth, it means you have met the right man. Take your time, but once you have made up your mind to trust him, trust him absolutely and follow every instruction fully and faithfully.

The power of an enlightened man on us is so strong that we do not even need to become a dedicated disciple to profit.

Unlike commonly believed, spiritual people think they have to become a disciple or worse, a member of a church, to be spiritual or learn from a master.

Not at all.

Only false gurus and religions need you to do pledges, contracts and declarations. Always signs of a cult.

With a true master, “Satsang” is enough.

Satsang - meaning being in holy company and associated with the true and the wise people - is sufficient to make rapid spiritual progress in finding our way home to our true nature.

That’s why earnest, open and trusting people reading the Bible can make rapid progress, despite the Bible’s problematic abuse, manipulation and translation errors over the millennia. It is still soaked in divine truth for those who can access it.

It might be even easier reading and consulting a pure spiritual source like “I Am That” with an open, trusting and self-enquiring mindset.

Therefore, reading Nisargadatta Maharaj is a powerful form of Satsang, and that his body/mind and character have perished some 50 years ago is irrelevant.

He confirms the above :

It does not matter much if you do not accept him as your Guru and are satisfied with his company only. Satsang alone can also take you to your goal, provided it is unmixed and undisturbed. But once you accept somebody as your Guru, listen, remember and obey. Half-heartedness is a serious drawback and the cause of much self-created sorrow. The mistake is never the Guru’s; it is always the obtuseness and cussedness of the discipline that is at fault.

It is important, as he points out, not to mix and disturb Satsang by attending different masters.

While they all transmit the same underlying divine truth, they are forced to use imperfect language that can never express the divine and therefore use it often in a metaphorical way that tries to surpass the logical mind, which is one of the biggest barriers to spiritual wisdom.

This is because the mind and language are dual, while spiritual wisdom is non-dual.

Naturally, based on their time period, education, intelligence and personal character, gurus will use very individualised metaphors and specific language which, on the surface of the logical mind, look contradictory to other spiritual teachings.

Therefore, the person who shops around and thinks it is a great idea to mix different spiritual teachings at the same time, can unnecessarily and unintentionally agitate their logical mind instead of bypassing it.

Hence, the advice is to “not mix and disturb” your Satsang once you have made up your mind and trust and feel good in the presence of a particular Guru. That’s at least how I understand it, which might be false or incomplete.

This doesn’t mean we can not move on from one guru to another when it is time to do so for some. Nisargadatta recommends this also and says that ultimately, all Gurus have to be abandoned to find our last guru - called the Sadguru - our inner guru, which will teach us the last part of the journey.

While his vivid, intelligent clarity, wisdom and love are legendary, not many acknowledge the incredibly high level of spiritual and philosophical insights many of his visitors demonstrated.

Some of the metaphysical discussions would severely challenge the brightest philosophical minds of the top Western universities.

India has been the spiritual navel of the world for over 4000 years, and Hinduism is one of the oldest religions.

The very first question in the book “I Am That, starts with one of these intriguing and meaningful philosophical questions that matter profoundly and are not just intellectual acrobatics.

Who in the West would even come up with a question like this?

Questioner: It is a matter of daily experience that on waking up, the world suddenly appears. Where does it come from?

Most Westerners, without deeply considering this question, probably think: What a strange, even silly question. What does he mean? Where would the world come from? The world is always there, of course. It is there the whole night. It doesn’t disappear and reappear.

This first question shows the radically different approach between the West and the East. West and East are used here symbolically to represent materialistic and spiritual, not factually or geographically.

The West’s approach is based on knowledge and intellect, while the East’s approach is based on actual and personal experience of reality.

Where is the world actually when we are in deep, dreamless sleep, based on our very own experience?

There is no world, of course.

For the world to exist in our actual real experience, we have to be conscious to experience it in the here and now. We have to be there first for the world to be.

Without us, the experiencer of the world, no world can be experienced.

And, in the spiritual East, what isn’t experienced right now isn’t real and just an intellectual dream.

Meanwhile, the scientific West severely confuses conceptual thinking, memory, and imagination with reality.

No wonder the West is lost in a crisis about what is true and real, which is unsurprisingly reflected in the current culture war around postmodernism and AI. Only such an exclusively intellectual dominant philosophy can come up with the idea that truth is negotiable and can be defined by whoever has the power to do so.

There is a deeper confusion feeding this, though.

The confusion of mistaking relative truth with absolute truth, or more precisely, to treat relative truth as if it were absolute truth. Even more deeply, to deny and eliminate the spiritual fact of an absolute truth altogether.

In that philosophy, we all live in an outer physical world that is beyond our control 24/7, whether we directly experience it or not.

Actual experience of our real world in the here and now is replaced with 24/7 life feeds of a fabricated, unreal and mental world telling us what is true and not.

No wonder people go mad and get deeply anxious and scared, as there can’t be any peace or security in such a projected artificial world.

However, this can be easily fixed on a personal level by each of us.



To demonstrate how, let’s continue with our sleep example.

So what really happens with our world after we wake up?

What constitutes the actual real world when we wake up in our own pure experience?

Obviously, what we experience of it right now with our senses:

The bed, the pillow, the room, the window, the door, the furniture etc. Whatever we can experience with our senses and are conscious of in that moment is not only the world there is, but all the world there is.

The bigger world outside, Trump’s world or Africa, for example, is not actual and real in our experience.

It is exclusively born from memory and therefore 100 % mental and unreal.

So are we.

What we call our personality, our name, gender, age, profession, temperament, identity of who we are and so on, is also born from memory.

So are our fears and desires, plans and obligations.

They disappear every night and are reborn from memory and imagination every morning after we wake up.

If we had suddenly lost our memory, we would not know a world outside of our room, nor who we are.

Yet, we would be fully functional and conscious. We still would have this fundamental sense of being alive, of existing - the innate sense of our conscious existence often expressed as “I Am”.

This sense of “I Am”, the sense of conscious existence, is always there, even if no memory or imagination is present. It is there especially when we are not taken away from it by memory or imagination, which is probably 99% of the time for 99% of the people.

This pure state of being does not require memory. Without memory, no big common physical world. Without memory, no time.

Just an ever-present state of beingness in which consciousness reflects what is experienced here and now.

Here and now is neither a geographical space nor a point in time. It is actually a gap in the intellectual perception of physical space and outside of time. It’s eternity - a permanent now. Space and time are mental concepts. Here and now is beyond the mental.

It is pure aware conscious functioning of what is.

The song of a bird blends into the green shapes of the leaves swaying in the wind as our consciousness selects what we become conscious of. This is a choiceless flowing process, a still and simple ever-new noticing of what is.

Only the reflection of it in our conscious mind creates the illusion of time.

When we sink deeper into this flow-state of pure beingness and choiceless pure functioning, keeping memory and imagination at bay by not paying any attention to them, it becomes very obvious that everything, including the world, is completely within us, reflected in our conscious awareness.

Without our conscious “I Am-ness”, in deep sleep, there is no world. We create the world within ourselves through conscious noticing. That’s why we all live in our own individual worlds.

When the memories of a bigger, learned, mental world get noticed by our conscious awareness, this bigger world is also created within us and is personal.

But memory doesn’t matter unless we take it for real.

It has no power over the current experience of our actual world unless we allow it to take us away and put us into an illusory, learned and mental world.

Only then do we live in the big mental world and not the world in us. But it is a mental illusion. The scientific illusion of the West. Just an imaginary model of the World. It is not based on actual lived experience.

Therein lies the difference between the scientific, mental West and the spiritual East.

These Eastern spiritual considerations have deep practical implications that immediately and directly affect our lives for the better or worse.

The moment we actual experience the world arising in us, showing itself in the mirror of our clear conscious awareness, we are at peace and unafraid. We are home.

The moment we memorise and identify ourselves as a certain entity with a name, history, body and character as living in a world, we are filled with worry and anxiety, desires and fears.

Nisargadatta’s answer to the above question:

Before anything can come into being, there must be somebody to whom it comes.

Consciousness is prior to manifestation.

That’s why scientists are still on a wild goose chase regarding the nature of consciousness. They only look for it in the world of manifestations. They will never find it there.

Consciousness is not a function or product of the physical world. It is prior. The world appears and disappears in consciousness.

Further:

All appearance and disappearance presupposes a change against some changeless background.

There must be a changeless background for change to be noticed.

If you sit in an unmoving train and the train starts to move, you will only notice that because the railway station and everything else outside of the moving train window is the unmoving background against the moving train.

If you look out the other side, and there is another train that also starts moving at exactly the same time and exactly the same speed, you would not notice that you are moving, as there is no unchanging background. (Disregarding inertia and gravity feelings for a moment)

The same is true for change. It needs a changeless background to be noticed.

Time needs timelessness to be noticed.

Find the timeless state of being in yourself, and you have found the still spiritual background of the play of life, the play of manifestations.

It is hidden in the gaps between two experiences.

Find and be that changeless background of still awareness in which everything appears and disappears, and all your problems are solved.

Only our bodies and minds dancing in the play of life appear to have problems if we falsely mistake them for ourselves.

But how can we?

How can we be what we observe? It doesn’t make sense.

The very action of perceiving our bodies and minds proves that we can’t be our bodies and our minds.

This is obvious when we see a tree. We are clearly not that tree. Why would it be any different with our bodies, mind activity and the world?

With careful practices, we learn to see them as we would see a tree. They appear and disappear in our consciousness.

What appears and disappears can’t be real. Only what lasts and doesn’t change, the background, is real.

Pure awareness, the spectator who enjoys the play, is the only real part in the show of life. The rest is a play on a stage, signifying nothing, as Shakespeare also discovered for himself.

So what do you want to be?

The moment you understand this fully, the desire to be the background will be stirred, and you are on your way back home.

To be more precise, we never left home. We are always at home, right now, all of us. We are just dreaming we are somewhere else, like in a body living in a world.

All it needs is a shift of awareness from the finite materialistic body-mind realm to the spiritual background realm, and the sense of being, the sense of “I Am” is the focus point between the two worlds.

It’s the door between them.

Find the I Am door and be with that door as much as you can, so you are there when grace suddenly opens it.

And the “I am” is easy to find. It is always there. It is you, your sense of being, your sense of existing. It is always with you. Just be it.

The world is but a show, glittering and empty. It is, and yet is not. It is there as long as I want to see it and take part in it. When I cease caring, it dissolves. It has no cause and serves no purpose. It just happens when we are absent-minded. It appears exactly as it looks, but there is no depth in it, nor meaning. Only the onlooker is real. Call him Self or Atma. To the Self the world is but a colourful show, which he enjoys as long as it lasts and forgets when it is over. Whatever happens on the stage makes him shudder in terror or roll with laughter, yet all the time he is aware that it is but a show. Without desire or fear he enjoys it, as it happens. Nisargadatta Maharaj

Of course we live in one world. Only I see it as it is, while you don’t. You see yourself in the world, while I see the world in myself. To you, you get born and die, while to me, the world appears and disappears. Our world is real, but your view of it is not. There is no wall between us, except the one built by you. There is nothing wrong with the senses, it is your imagination that misleads you. It covers up the world as it is, with what you imagine it to be -- something existing independently of you and yet closely following your inherited, or acquired patterns. There is a deep contradiction in your attitude, which you do not see and which is the cause of sorrow. You cling to the idea that you were born into a world of pain and sorrow; I know that the world is a child of love, having its beginning, growth and fulfilment in love. But I am beyond love even. Nisargadatta Maharaj

Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing. William Shakespeare

