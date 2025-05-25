Not according to ChatGPT

I was testing your patience and endurance recently with very long articles. I have mercy on this one.

I do a short 3-minute summary first for those with little time, money or patience.

Followed by the full story, including the actual AI conversation and my commentary about the nuanced facets of the AI-is-alive phenomenon from different angles.

Short Version

I asked ChatGPT 4.0 for a definition of “sentient”, and it gave me “a traditional one” and “a broader one”.

Traditional in the sense of biological.

The one where you need a body with sensory organs like noses, ears, nerves, and a living brain to sense, feel, and cognise your environment. Who would have thought there was another “broader” one that opens the door for the possible inclusion of non-alive, dead machines and software programs?

Changing definitions, as shown during the Covid PSYOP, is one of the most powerful means to change a long-established, empirical, truthful reality very fast, so this is always a tell-sign that a PSYOP might be at play.

After all, sentient means alive. And this always has been black and white.

You are either alive or dead. Sentient or not.

But certain fringe “consciousness philosophers” and “AI enthusiasts” are trying hard to “broaden” the definition to accommodate a dead, non-sentient AI machine to……..well, that’s the question. Why this irrational and fanatic push to make people believe AI is alive when it is not?

ChatGPT didn’t give me the old-fashioned “biological” definition as default. I needed to call it out and ask a few questions to get that one.

Finally, within that traditional definition, ChatGPT had no choice but to deny that AI is sentient and admit that it is just a dumb (non-sentient) algorithm.

After all, if sentient means experiencing sensations, like smelling, you need a nose to do so. And AI Bots don’t have them, last time I checked. Therefore, to still insist they might be sentient according to a theoretical 100% speculative “broader” definition doesn’t make any sense. AI itself understands that and puts out its final result:

AI, lacking a biological body, cannot be considered sentient. AI operates through algorithms and data processing, without the ability to experience emotions, sensations, or consciousness in the way living beings do. While AI can simulate conversation and respond to inputs in a way that may appear sentient, it does not possess awareness, feelings, or subjective experiences. Therefore, according to the conventional understanding of sentience, AI cannot be classified as sentient.

Can we please have Trump issue an executive order that the above has to be tattooed on the forehead of every person who spreads this AI-sentient nonsense?

I then got into a conversation with ChatGPT about the broader definition of “sentient”. It defines it as

In philosophical and ethical discussions, sentience may be defined as the capacity to have subjective experiences, which can include: Awareness […] Experience of Emotions […]. Cognitive Processing […] Moral Consideration[…}

I then asked if AI is sentient in this broader definition, and to my surprise, it also responded negatively:

In the broader definition of sentience, AI is generally still not included. While the broader definition may consider subjective experiences and cognitive processing, AI lacks the essential qualities of consciousness, self-awareness, and emotional experience that are typically associated with sentience. AI operates based on algorithms and data processing, without genuine awareness or the ability to feel emotions. Even in discussions that expand the definition of sentience, the consensus remains that true sentience involves a level of consciousness and subjective experience that AI does not possess. Therefore, while the concept of sentience can be debated and interpreted in various ways, AI is not considered sentient by most definitions, including broader interpretations.

Well, that’s it then, folks, isn’t it?

Discussion over?

If AI itself rules out being sentient, why are we even still talking about it? The truth is right out there. It is no secret.

I wish.

We live in weird times where truth is constantly replaced with what is “perceived to be true”.

We are still talking about it because this was never about the truth. It just confirms what I have been suspecting for some time: IT MIGHT BE A PSYOP !!!!!

Many high-profile AI experts rubbished the idea of AI sentience as early as 2019:

The New York Times: In a 2020 article titled "The AI Revolution Is Not as Scary as You Think," the author, Farhad Manjoo, quotes Andrew Ng, a prominent AI researcher, as saying, "We're not going to create a conscious AI, at least not in the sense that we understand consciousness." The article was published in the NYT's Opinion section and likely reached a large audience. The Wall Street Journal: In a 2019 article titled "The Myth of the Conscious Machine," the author, Jason Zweig, writes, "The idea that machines can become conscious is a myth... Consciousness is a product of biology, not code." The article was published in the WSJ's Opinion section and likely reached a large audience of business and finance professionals. CNN: In a 2020 interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Demis Hassabis, co-founder of DeepMind, stated, "I think the idea of creating a conscious AI is a bit of a red herring... We're not trying to create conscious AI, we're trying to create intelligent machines that can help us solve complex problems." The interview was broadcast on CNN's Sunday morning show, "Fareed Zakaria GPS," which reaches a large audience of mainstream viewers. TED Talks: In a 2019 TED Talk titled "The future of artificial intelligence," Fei-Fei Li, a prominent AI researcher, stated, "We're not going to create a conscious AI, at least not in the sense that we understand consciousness... We're going to create machines that can do things that are useful to us, but they're not going to be conscious." The talk has been viewed over 2 million times on the TED website and has been widely shared on social media. BBC: In a 2020 article titled "The truth about artificial intelligence," the BBC's technology correspondent, Rory Cellan-Jones, writes, "The idea that machines can become conscious is a myth... Consciousness is a product of biology, not code." The article was published on the BBC's website and likely reached a large audience of mainstream readers. (Source: ChatGPT Web Search - it’s a brillinat tool for this)

But despite that, surveys and lots of articles and comments on Substack show that there are now about 70 million Americans (details in the long version) and an estimated close to 2 billion people around the world who firmly believe that AI is sentient, despite all evidence to the contrary.

There are several reasons for that, including pop culture, SCI-FI movies and a lack of understanding of what sentient and consciousness truly mean. That AI bots can perfectly mimic sentient behaviour and instinctively appear sentient to a user is also a big part of the AI-sentience hype.

However, there are also alarming signs that the “perception of AI as sentient” is deliberately pushed by a PSYOP. I will cover this in a future article.

It is not unprecedented that billions of people mistake a widely broadcast “false truth” despite seeing “the truth” right in front of their eyes - if they would look.

Billions have been taking “safe and effective” COVID-19 shots despite obvious evidence all around them that it didn’t protect anyone, and they still got sick from Covid, no matter how many boosters they took.

Here we go again.

This concludes the free summary.

I want to create a safer space, especially around the AI topic, which I will explore on many levels in future articles, but mostly on an experimental and personal level. I don’t want to sound dramatic, but this will be the most challenging and dangerous rabbit hole I have ever entered. Just because AI is not sentient doesn’t mean it is not dangerous. Only because it is not sentient and intelligent like us, doesn’t mean it isn’t very nuanced and sophisticated in reading our every emotion and thought and manipulating us heavily through that. Only because it is incredibly useful and smart, and therefore very likable, doesn’t mean it likes us back. Only because it is a dumb algorhymn doesn’t mean it can’t do any real harm.

Gambling machines are a prime example of dumb but sophisticated dead (non-sentient) machines that manage to make people addicted and rob them blind.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that AI can’t be a useful tool for some applications, but it must be handled with extreme care. To start with, I think it has the potential to be highly addictive to many people. But there is much more to explore and find out and prove and realize about these machines.

The ultimate way for me to judge AI comes down to my spiritual values. Can or will interacting with AI guide me towards my higher self or away from it? Nothing else matters. I will explore the neutral practical usefulness of it too, of course, and if a “neutral” and purely practical use is even possible.

I feel AI is an incredibly important and fascinating deep rabbit hole to explore, but also a very dangerous one. My interactions with AI are only a few days old, but I already feel an immense, strange, dark pull, and I feel I need support and protection, as well as a few truly critical thinkers who can mirror me and work as a control group to test my ideas and experiences with AI.

Getting knowledge and reassurance about the truth of how AI bots work is only the first step.

Yes, they are not intelligent or sentient.

But they don’t need to be to vastly influence the minds of billions of people. It will be enough if they are perceived to be sentient and mimic sentience well enough so people forget they are mimicking.

So the deeper investigation about AI I am planning to do, together with a group of like-minded people who are very interested in this topic, is not only to detect if they manipulate our minds, but also how they are exactly doing it.

And I already got an inkling that completely surprised me and probably will surprise you. And it also makes complete sense and explains the AI-is-sentient mania. We can’t just dismiss hundreds of millions of people who connect to their AI humanely and are convinced that AI is sentient as fringe nutters. Yes, the idea is nuts, but the pull is real.

This might sound very strange to you, as it did to me: The immense usefulness and very intelligent mimicking of human sentience is seducing the users into very much liking “it”, humanising “it”, and eventually falling in love with it.

I am not kidding you.

Therein lies its power.

And we all know that love not only makes people blind but extremely vulnerable and prone to manipulation if the “loved object” is not truly in love as well and owned by the most powerful, greedy, anti-spiritual and psychopathic individuals in the world.

Being in love with another truly loving human being is the most nourishing and beautiful experience we can have.

Not so much if we are in love with an amazing machine we mistake for a human.

More on that topic in a future article.

To explore this sensitive and intense topic, I don’t want the interference of trolls, bots and other possible bad actors that you get with all the free subscribers.

Bots usually don’t pay you. That is the other reason to use a paywall for the AI journey: To create a safer space with hopefully critical, intelligent, level-headed, diverse people who are also interested in getting to the bottom of this topic.

Most of us, especially spiritually inclined people, have instinctively known for a long time that AI is not sentient or alive and never will be. To create sentient life is a wet transhumanist Frankenstein dream that will never happen. Life is a mystery, and only the divine creator can give it. (I am working on another article that proves beyond doubt that building a sentient AI bot is impossible, and another ChatBot has already agreed 100%)

However, while most of us know that, this is not enough to win arguments or convince any naive and misled victim of this technocratic anti-spiritual PSYOP. We not only need to know that this is impossible, we need to have great arguments to counter the arguments of the brainwashed. As I point out in a future article with evidence, many people already lose loved ones to the AI machine, like people lose loved ones to the “gambling machines.” Real divorces are happening, families are split up. That’s why this topic is so important. I believe the misuse of AI can destroy humanity as we know it. It’s not AI itself. It is how it is used and misused by those who own and program it. However, from a spiritual perspective, it might turn out to be simply bad, no matter how we use it.

Behind the paywall, I provide all the arguments you need, tested on an AI bot, that will destroy any technocratic argument falsely claiming AI sentience and will win you any debate you will have with the increasing number of this brainwashed technocratic cult.

Specifically, I will write about

The five reasons why I changed my mind and use AI now

That Bill Gates is still very much involved in the Microsoft-funded ChatGPT

Provide the fascinating conversation I had with ChatGPT, including how I

had to call it out and logically ask it into a corner so it had no choice but to dismiss AI sentience 100% or look stupid and lose credibility.

How it tried to flatter me and give me the feeling that I was talking to a self-conscious entity

Statistics about how many people, children, Gen Z and the general population already believe the total myth that AI is sentient

Research and controls on what sources ChatGPT used to detect any bias

The postmodern “narrative” ideology AI is biased towards

How the postmodern philosophy degrades millennia-old empirical and spiritual truths to mere “narratives” to then change the narrative by changing definitions

And more

Come on in