Most of you will be aware by now that the mothership gave a somewhat chaotic birth to four baby ships - one still being in the womb.

Judging by the incredibly smooth execution, you probably believe me that this wasn’t very planned and was pretty much a spontaneous act. I wasn’t even aware that the mothership was pregnant until the labour started. But I didn’t think too much about it; I just went with it.

The secret of good birthing.

It felt effortless, the energy was there, and I saw myself doing it and feeling a sense of satisfaction.

I could analyze the many reasons why I did it, but from a metaperspective, it freed me up. I can write more freely in each of the baby ships.

I feel I have tortured my readers long enough with my bipolar intensity and schizophrenic alternating personality types expressing themselves all under one Substack.

While some enjoy the variety, I think many got alienated by the randomness of content hitting their inbox. I didn’t analyse this exactly, but over the two years, I must have had over 10,000 new subscribers and a little over 8,000 unsubscribers, resulting in a net of under 2,000.

If someone wants to employ somebody to offend as many people as possible, I am for hire.

I do miss the mothership sometimes, though. And especially my handle, Being Nobody, Going Nowhere. It used to be MaMu but then this happened.

Forgive me if I have told this story before - my memory gets quite lazy these days. I usually enjoy that - who wants to remember all this insignificant, stupid shit of a past life if the current moment holds so much excitement?

Anyway, I used to be MaMu and then, one day, I was doing something, and a window from Substack popped up on the screen uninvited, asking me to do something. I grew extremely intolerant over the past years of constantly being rudely interrupted and prompted by my fucking computer when I am in the middle of something.

So, I closed the window and went on with my business. But the fucking window would keep on popping up, demanding me to put some name into a box. Eventually I got so annoyed that I typed something like “Fuck Off, Will You?” and pressed ok.

A day later I noticed that all the articles I had ever written on Substack had the handle “Fuck Off, Will You?” as author.

I thought that this might not be so good to attract new readers, and I attempted to change it in the orange maze called “Substack Settings.” (Which one of the two, you might ask, as I did. Being accessed from which one of the three Home buttons going to two different screens, you might ask, as I did.)

I used to think I was getting old and stupid, and don’t get modern websites anymore. Then I realised it was the websites that got incredibly stupid, disorganized, and illogical. Then I thought this is due to either DEI hires or a stupidified-by-device-use younger generation attempting to work in IT. Now I sometimes think they fuck up websites deliberately to make us think we are stupid and drive us mad.

Anyway, 15 minutes too late for my patience, I finally found the field where I could change my handle from “Fuck Off, Will You?” to something representing me.

And out of the ether came “Being Nobody, Going Nowhere.” I felt pretty good about it because of the spiritual Buddhist connection. It is the title of my first meditation book by the late German Buddhist nun Ayya Khema.

“What a cool handle”, I thought until I noticed that the average reader doesn’t see anything spiritual, Buddhist, or cool in it.

For them, it looked like the ultimate loser handle.

But somehow my twisted mind and soul embraced that interpretation of it as well and even loved it.

It is actually not such a bad strategy and life philosophy to be nobody, going nowhere in a society full of self-important assholes headlessly rat-racing around to everywhere and then eventually ending up at the same place as me: Dead.

So I kept it.

Even if I wanted to change it again, I would have never found the right place again to do it. I am sure they have changed it three times since then. Another strategy to drive us mad.

Ok, I am in a talkative mood today, but I have finally come to what I actually wanted to do: bring home all the productions of the baby ships of last week to the mothership for those people who got lost in transition and hang on in great confusion to the mothership thinking, “What the fuck is going on?”

When I moved free subscribers and paid subscribers over to the babyships, about 20% somehow got lost somewhere. Don’t blame me - I did everything as prompted by the nerds. I hope they don’t drift in empty space. My lost subscribers. Not the nerds.

At this stage, I thought I would do that every week for a while so nobody would miss any of my new Substacks. Wouldn’t that be terrible?

Roger and Out

Still Being Fucking Nobody, Still Going Fucking Nowhere, especially with making a decent living with writing, while fancy social media celebrities like Rupert Spira swoop in with a new paywalled Substack, gain 2.9 K free subscribers and hundreds of paid subscribers in less than two weeks, and then rise to #2 Rising in Philosophy while this idiot writes his ass off and gets nowhere in two years. But at least I have great fun failing and meet some great other losers (the successful people don’t talk to me unless I pay). More on this topic below in the Spira article.

First Babyship “Making Sense Of Spirituality” by Non-Dual Spirituality was hyperactive and hypercreative this week, producing four articles in that order, which matters, as they refer to each other sometimes.

Only God knows why the geniuses at Substack sometimes show the picture that goes with the article and sometimes don’t. I do exactly the same as always, copy the link and paste it here, but nope, today the pictures don’t show up, which is a bit sad because I like them. But you will see them when you open them:

Babyship number two, the schizophrenic twin brother to the holy Non-Duality baby, “Ranting Grumpy Old Man”, couldn’t keep up with his hyperactive sibling and only produced one article:

Babyship number three, The Bullshit Detectors by Carl The Curious Detected A Good Amount of Bullshit. The Spira article above would have qualified, too, but publishing the same article under two Substacks? - “Please don’t !!!!!”, everybody is yelling in my ear.

Unfortunately, no pictures as I said above. So I copied the picture for the last one here. Meet your Substack IT team:

Hmm, let’s see how we can tweak the algorithms even more to drive these silly humans completely mad.

Nine articles in a week (including this one). Mothership alone could never have done that.

